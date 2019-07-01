Dismissal of PBA petition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will continue the process of granting licences to new satellite TV channels following the dismissal of plea of Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) by Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

According to a press release, Pemra had already held bidding for issuing 58 satellite television licenses including eight News & Current Affairs channels, 16 entertainment, five sports, two agriculture, 12 regional languages, four health and 11 education channels.

The launch of these TV channels would not only contribute significantly in terms of investment and employment but would also offer wide variety of entertainment, education and information to masses.

Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) had challenged the license issuance process in Islamabad High Court (IHC). Their plea has been dismissed by IHC on Monday.

Pemra had pledged before the court that legitimate rights of all of its licensees / stakeholders shall be protected in accordance with the law of land and provision of Pemra laws. Pemra has issued 88 TV channel licenses since 2002 aiming to cope with the increasing digital distribution mediums.