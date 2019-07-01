35 dead as bus plunges into gorge in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: At least 35 people were killed Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-held Kashmir, officials said.
It was the second deadly crash in less than a week in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, renowned for its mountainous terrain and abysmal road safety record. The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, senior police official M. K. Sinha said.
“Thirty-five people died in the accident and 17 were injured,” local official Angrez Singh Rana said. “Seven of the injured were in critical condition and were evacuated to a nearby hospital,” he added.
SRINAGAR: At least 35 people were killed Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-held Kashmir, officials said.
It was the second deadly crash in less than a week in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, renowned for its mountainous terrain and abysmal road safety record. The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, senior police official M. K. Sinha said.
“Thirty-five people died in the accident and 17 were injured,” local official Angrez Singh Rana said. “Seven of the injured were in critical condition and were evacuated to a nearby hospital,” he added.