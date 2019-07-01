Imran Ismail is magician, Sindh govt will be changed on PM’s wish: Fawad

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday all who ruled for the last 10 years have to go to jails and money laundering has to be stopped.

Talking to media persons after a seminar in the agricultural university, the federal minister for science and technology said the PTI is the biggest political party in Karachi, not the MQM-P. He said Governor Sindh has a magical personality and could show result within 48 hours as the numbers are complete in Sindh. He said change will come soon after getting a signal from the prime minister.

Fawad adding the expenses of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ayyan Ali were met from the same account. He said they had planted olive plants in Chakwal and grapes in Potohar.

He said the US dollar surges because we do not make domestic products. We have to import oil of two billion dollars and pulses worth US dollars one billion respectively. He said they had increased tax on sugar while Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are sugar mafia.

The minister said Zardari and others were booked in another corruption case. He claimed that the PTI government has to pay loan installments of $9.8 billion this year.

Fawad said he gets amazed when the tribal chiefs in Balochistan talk about the rights of the people. He said to increase resources, the government has decided to boost industries. He said not a single corruption case was registered against the PTI government, adding that corruption at the lower level should also be addressed. Chaudhry said to arrest one is not his prerogative. Bilawal should ask Zardari that how Ayyan Ali and his expenses were paid from the same account. He said it will be Changa Manga politics, then they will call a member of parliament. He said Maryam Nawaz has usurped the Chacha-party. He said N-league parliamentarians are leaving the party and whoever comes to us, we will give them shelter.

The federal minister said former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar has no political future. He said we have completed our numbers in Sindh and whenever the PM will ask for change in Sindh, Governor Imran Ismail will do the magic.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for Aviation Division, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, has said the forward blocs of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly and National Assembly are going to be formed soon while a forward bloc in Sindh is also going to be created, adding that Chaudhry Nisar was given time by the people of his constituency to rest and it is better for him to rest.

Talking to the media persons in Taxila, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the opposition is a flower that faded before it blossomed, and the people will not come on roads for corrupt politicians.