Tue Jul 02, 2019
July 2, 2019

Workshop

National

July 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: The USAID conducted a workshop for the institutional strengthening of the health sector reforms unit.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Zahida Sarwar and Dr Habib Hussain. It was attended by the officials of Health Department. Dr Tahir Khilji, additional DG Health, DG PHSA Dr Jahanzaib Afridi , CEO Healthcare Commission Aazar Sardar and CPO Sher Gul were present as well.

