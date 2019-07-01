NAB files reference against PPP Senator Rubina

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi filed reference against Senator Robina Khalid of the PPP who is also Ex-Chief Executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa.
Besides Senator Rubina Khalid, Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam, Chief Executive Director (present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr. Tabinda Zafar in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa are included in the reference.
According to NAB Rawalpindi, during investigation it established that the accused Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam by misusing his authority illegally extended the contracts in their favour.
