NAB files reference against PPP Senator Rubina

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi filed reference against Senator Robina Khalid of the PPP who is also Ex-Chief Executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa.

Besides Senator Rubina Khalid, Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam, Chief Executive Director (present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr. Tabinda Zafar in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa are included in the reference.

According to NAB Rawalpindi, during investigation it established that the accused Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam by misusing his authority illegally extended the contracts in their favour.