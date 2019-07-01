close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Corrrespondent
July 2, 2019

NAB files reference against PPP Senator Rubina

National

OC
Our Corrrespondent
July 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi filed reference against Senator Robina Khalid of the PPP who is also Ex-Chief Executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa.

Besides Senator Rubina Khalid, Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam, Chief Executive Director (present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr. Tabinda Zafar in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa are included in the reference.

According to NAB Rawalpindi, during investigation it established that the accused Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam by misusing his authority illegally extended the contracts in their favour.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus