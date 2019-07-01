PM’s assistant holds meetings in Dubai

DUBAI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar met with local officials in Dubai to unearth the allegedly illegal hidden money of some specific Pakistanis in the Emirate, diplomatic sources confirmed The News.

Shahzad Akbar’s visit to Dubai is being considered very vital for Pakistan government’s efforts to get the information from friendly countries and bring the culprits to the court especially at the end of Tax Amnesty Scheme.

Pakistan government has extended the deadline for its tax amnesty scheme until July 3, 2019 allowing more time for people to ‘whiten’ their undisclosed assets, including property and bank accounts.

The tax amnesty scheme, launched on May 15, was originally scheduled to end on June 30, but there has been immense pressure especially from the business community and Overseas Pakistanis to extend the deadline.

Some reports suggested that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar met many local authorities to get the financial details of few super elite figures of Pakistan. However, diplomatic authorities have avoided providing the details in various meetings.

Last week, the representative of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also visited Dubai and met Pakistan community in Pakistan Consulate Dubai. The FBR official had claimed that the UAE government has already given details about Pakistani property holders in Dubai on the request of Pakistani authorities. But, local authorities responded in negative on the information officially provided by any such details.

For the last several years, the assets of Pakistan's political leaders are being scrutinized in Dubai by Pakistan authorities but legal and diplomatic officials say there is no “officially” worthwhile success yet.

There are some complaints lodged by Overseas Pakistanis businessmen that business community in Dubai is directly under Pakistan authorities’ scanners specially those who have close contacts with the former government political leaders.