Biometric verification: SBP says did not order banks to block accounts

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) did not order the country's banks to block accounts operating without biometric verification, a spokesperson for the central bank said Monday.

The service of processing biometric verification would continue, the spokesperson said, reiterating that the monetary authority did not instruct any banks in Pakistan to block accounts operating without biometric verification.

The spokesperson further noted that banks had been given a deadline of June 30 to transfer biometric accounts. Activity in accounts that were blocked can be resumed once the biometric verification has been completed, the spokesperson said.