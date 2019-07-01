close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
July 2, 2019

Biometric verification: SBP says did not order banks to block accounts

Top Story

A
Agencies
July 2, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) did not order the country's banks to block accounts operating without biometric verification, a spokesperson for the central bank said Monday.

The service of processing biometric verification would continue, the spokesperson said, reiterating that the monetary authority did not instruct any banks in Pakistan to block accounts operating without biometric verification.

The spokesperson further noted that banks had been given a deadline of June 30 to transfer biometric accounts. Activity in accounts that were blocked can be resumed once the biometric verification has been completed, the spokesperson said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus