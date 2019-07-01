Reference against Justice Isa, KK Agha: SJC conducts 2nd hearing today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is resuming today (Tuesday) its 2nd hearing on the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha of Sindh High Court.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth will resume today (Tuesday) its 2nd hearing into the references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of Supreme Court as it had conducted its preliminary hearing on the references.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) again gave a countywide strike for today (Tuesday) in protest of filing reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha and while the lawyers will assemble today in the Supreme Court to express solidarity with the judges.

Similarly, Supreme Court Bar Association has also supported the call of Pakistan Bar Council. Its senior Vice President Salahuddin Khan Gandapur and Additional Secretary Ahsen Hameed in a joint press statement on Monday announced support of the Pakistan Bar Council to express solidarity with the judges.

On June 14, the legal fraternity staged a sit-in at the Supreme Court from 9:00am to 6:00pm when the Supreme Judicial Council had held its preliminary hearing into the references. Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan who was notified as prosecutor in the instant references had presented his arguments.