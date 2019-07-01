Australia win FIH Pro League

A sell-out crowd at Amsterdam's Wagener Stadium was on hand to watch Australia become the first ever men's winners of the FIH Pro League, defeating world champions Belgium 3-2 in a breathtaking final on Sunday.

First half goals from Trent Mitton, Flynn Ogilvie and Blake Govers proved to be just enough for the Kookaburras, with late strikes from Loick Luypaert and Alexander Hendrickx setting up a thrilling finish but not quite enough for the brilliant Belgians. It was a fitting finish to a wonderful FIH Pro League Grand Final event in Amsterdam, bringing the curtain down on six months of top class international hockey played across the globe.

The Kookaburras also took a trio of individual awards, with midfielder Aran Zalewski was named Best Player of the FIH Pro League, striker Blake Govers finishing as the Hero Top Scorer (12 goals) and Tyler Lovell taking the Volvo Best Goalkeeper of the FIH Pro Grand Final award. Belgium’s Tom Boon won the Deloitte Best Goal of the FIH Pro League Grand Final event thanks to his stunning solo effort against the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Friday.

Australia were exceptional in the first two quarters of the title match, dominating a Belgium team that lost talismanic defender Arthur Van Doren early in the contest through injury. It was a significant blow for the Red Lions, already missing injured team captain Thomas Briels, who now had to face the regular FIH Pro League table toppers without two of their most influential players.

The Kookaburras deservedly took the lead in the ninth minute of the match when Trent Mitton fired home on the turn after Jake Whetton had brilliantly stolen possession from Belgium midfielder Victor Wegnez, a lead that was doubled just before the quarter-time break thanks to Flynn Ogilvie’s backhand rocket-shot.

The Red Lions improved in the second quarter and forced two fine saves from Tyler Lovell, but it was the Australians who extended their advantage as Blake Govers scored from the penalty spot after Mitton was fouled by Arthur de Sloover.