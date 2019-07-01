Lashley claims PGA Detroit title

WASHINGTON: Nate Lashley, who overcame the plane-crash deaths of his parents and girlfriend in 2004 to realize his golf-career dream, captured his first PGA title Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 36-year-old American alternate, who was the last player to make the field, fired a two-under par 70 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Detroit Golf Club, shooting 25-under 263 for 72 holes to defeat compatriot Doc Redman by six strokes.

“Just really emotional right now,” Lashley said. “Just really thankful I got into the golf tournament. Winning on the PGA Tour is just a dream come true and I’m just glad I got it done today.”

Lashley carried a six-stroke lead into the final round after shooting a 63 on Saturday as he had on Thursday and he was never threatened over the final holes.

Lashley, ranked 353rd in the world, claimed a berth in the British Open in three weeks at Royal Portrush as well as a PGA Tour spot for the next two years.

It marked an amazing high point after tragedy struck him 15 years ago when he was a University of Arizona junior. Lashley’s parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash while flying home from watching him play in a tournament.