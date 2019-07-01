Lashley claims PGA Detroit title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Nate Lashley, who overcame the plane-crash deaths of his parents and girlfriend in 2004 to realize his golf-career dream, captured his first PGA title Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The 36-year-old American alternate, who was the last player to make the field, fired a two-under par 70 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Detroit Golf Club, shooting 25-under 263 for 72 holes to defeat compatriot Doc Redman by six strokes.
“Just really emotional right now,” Lashley said. “Just really thankful I got into the golf tournament. Winning on the PGA Tour is just a dream come true and I’m just glad I got it done today.”
Lashley carried a six-stroke lead into the final round after shooting a 63 on Saturday as he had on Thursday and he was never threatened over the final holes.
Lashley, ranked 353rd in the world, claimed a berth in the British Open in three weeks at Royal Portrush as well as a PGA Tour spot for the next two years.
It marked an amazing high point after tragedy struck him 15 years ago when he was a University of Arizona junior. Lashley’s parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash while flying home from watching him play in a tournament.
WASHINGTON: Nate Lashley, who overcame the plane-crash deaths of his parents and girlfriend in 2004 to realize his golf-career dream, captured his first PGA title Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The 36-year-old American alternate, who was the last player to make the field, fired a two-under par 70 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Detroit Golf Club, shooting 25-under 263 for 72 holes to defeat compatriot Doc Redman by six strokes.
“Just really emotional right now,” Lashley said. “Just really thankful I got into the golf tournament. Winning on the PGA Tour is just a dream come true and I’m just glad I got it done today.”
Lashley carried a six-stroke lead into the final round after shooting a 63 on Saturday as he had on Thursday and he was never threatened over the final holes.
Lashley, ranked 353rd in the world, claimed a berth in the British Open in three weeks at Royal Portrush as well as a PGA Tour spot for the next two years.
It marked an amazing high point after tragedy struck him 15 years ago when he was a University of Arizona junior. Lashley’s parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash while flying home from watching him play in a tournament.