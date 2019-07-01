Use of new ball vital, says Walsh

LONDON: Bangladesh fast bowling coach Courtney Walsh reflects on his side’s preparations and possible tactics, as Bangladesh face a must-win situation against India to keep their semi-final hopes alive at the ICC World Cup 2019.

Amidst all the buzz surrounding England and Pakistan to seal one of the four spots in the top four, Bangladesh realize that they too have an outside chance and are quietly preparing themselves as they take on India at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Their net run-rate, which is marginally superior to that of Pakistan, will help them in case of a tie in the points table if each of the remaining results go in their favour.

Fast bowling coach Courtney Walsh believed that wickets with the new ball would be the key against the strong Indian batting lineup on Tuesday. “It’s key for them to use the new ball,” Walsh said on Sunday. “We have to assess what’s going to happen here in Birmingham. If the wicket’s going to turn then it’s best for us to have a spinner bowling earlier as well trying to get an early wicket. But obviously with the new ball if there is going to be any swing or movement, we would want the seamers to use it as well. So, I think it’s on the day what the surface has to hold and how well we react on the day.”

There have been some concerns over skipper Mashrafe Mortaza’s form with the ball, who came into the tournament after having suffered a hamstring injury that he sustained in the tri-nation series in Ireland. Mortaza has been wicket-less in five of the six matches played so far and could only once complete his full quota of ten overs.

Walsh though backed the 35-year old ahead of the crucial upcoming games. “Wickets are not the key thing and well he has not got enough wickets as we know. He is playing well and bowling good. I am sure the wickets will come. I am not really concerned about having wickets. I am more concerned about keeping them tight and doing my job.”

The former West Indian great also added that the new ball roles are subject to change depending on the playing conditions in Birmingham.