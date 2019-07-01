Paris bans old diesels vehicles to tackle pollution

PARIS: Paris on Monday banned all diesel vehicles aged 13 years or over from the city centre, the latest move in a campaign to tackle pollution on the city´s streets.



Diesel vehicles over 18 years old and petrol vehicles over 21 years old are already banned in Paris -- a measure that was extended Monday to a new "low-emissions" belt surrounding the city. Central Paris meanwhile went further by also banning diesel cars, trucks and motorbikes aged 13 years and over -- a move aimed at cleaning up the air in a city that is regularly shrouded in smog.

Motorists who flout the traffic restrictions in central Paris, which were trialled during last week´s heatwave, face a 68-euro ($77) fine, rising to 135 euros for trucks and buses. A Greenpeace report listed Paris as the worst western European capital for small particle air pollution in 2018, with levels higher than cities such as the Philippines capital Manila or the Colombian capital Bogota.