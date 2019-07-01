China marks 98th birthday of Communist Party

BEIJING: With membership exceeding 90 million, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has emerged World’s largest party, with high political standing in the comity of nations, reports Chinese media.

On Monday, China marked the 98th birthday of the CPC. According to the China Economic Net, it was the summer of 1921, a dozen Communist Party of China (CPC) members were persuaded to leave a small building in the French concession area of Shanghai, and boarded a boat on Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, concluding the party's first National Congress.

The meeting marked a new chapter in human history. Since then, the Party has managed to lead a vulnerable country to move closer toward the world's center stage. After 98 years, the CPC has grown from a small party of about 50 members into the world's largest ruling party, with more than 90 million members.

China has developed from an impoverished country to the second-largest economy with a GDP worth 90 trillion yuan (13.1 trillion U.S. dollars). The Chinese nation has stood up, grown rich and is becoming strong. The CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics have maintained stability and vitality in the tide of global changes.