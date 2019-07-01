Police chief faces crimes against humanity charge over Sri Lanka attacks

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s police chief and a top defence official should be tried for "grave crimes against humanity" over failure to prevent Easter bombings that killed 258, the state prosecutor said Monday.

Dappula de Livera said Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando failed to act on advance warnings of the deadly April 21 suicide attacks. "The two officials should be brought before a magistrate for their criminal negligence to prevent the April 21 attacks," de Livera said in a letter to the acting police chief.

"Their negligence amounts to what is known under international law to be grave crimes against humanity." There was sufficient evidence to prosecute both officials for murder which carries the death penalty, de Livera said. For lesser charges of negligence leading to damage of property, they could face up to 52 years in prison.

Both should be treated as "criminal suspects", de Livera said, strongly hinting that the duo should be arrested. He ordered acting police chief Chandana Wickramaratne to record statements from both men and produce them before a magistrate without delay.

The attorney general said a presidential commission of inquiry had found "major lapses" by Fernando, who has since resigned from his position which was directly under President Maithripala Sirisena.

While Fernando is the most senior defence official to face action, Sirisena suspended police chief Jayasundara after he refused to step down over the handling of the attacks. Another nine senior police officers have also been named by the attorney-general as suspects who should be prosecuted for their role in the security lapses.

Jayasundara and Fernando have testified before a parliamentary inquiry and accused Sirisena of failing to follow established protocols in assessing threats to national security. Jayasundara who continues to occupy his official residence in Colombo, has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his suspension. The case is yet to begin.

Authorities have admitted that warnings sent by India of an impending attack by a local group, the National Thowheeth Jama´ath (NTJ), were ignored. Three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo were hit by suicide bombers who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.