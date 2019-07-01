Fazl summons Rehbar Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned the meeting of the opposition’s Rehbar Committee today (Tuesday).

The joint opposition’s meeting will discuss the move against Senate chairman, economic situation of the country and holding public meetings, sources said. The meeting will also discuss the issue of possible arrests by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), sources further said.

The meeting will consider whether to initiate separate public contact campaigns by the opposition parties or to launch a joint drive. People’s Party’s Yousuf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao, Mir Tahir Bizenjo and Usman Kakar will attend the meeting of Rehbar Committee. The opposition’s all parties conference (APC), led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, had decided to form a leading team ‘the Rehbar Committee’ for finalising strategies for an anti-government movement. The committee has to decide a candidate for the chairmanship of the Senate besides implementing decisions in accordance with APC’s declaration. The representatives of member opposition parties included in the committee. Earlier on June 26, the opposition’s APC had witnessed serious disagreement among its ranks when the members reportedly discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly.