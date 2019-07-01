IHC orders removal of Kashmala’s message from Ombudsperson’s book

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Monday declared Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq’s message on department’s book violation of act and ordered to remove the introductory message.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Monday took up three pleas for hearing regarding the jurisdiction of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment. After hearing the arguments Justice Athar Minallah ordered registrar office of federal ombudsperson to remove the introductory message of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq from department's book. Islamabad High Court declared Kashmala Tariq’s introductory message as violation of Ombudsman Act 2010. The court order further said that only the 2010 act details should be mentioned on the introductory page of the book. The court also included federal ombudsperson introductory message in its order and issued directions to its registrar office to remove this message from the book.