NAB files reference against PPP senator Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi filed reference against Senator Robina Khalid of the PPP who is also Ex-Chief Executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa.

Besides Senator Rubina Khalid, Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam, Chief Executive Director (present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr. Tabinda Zafar in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa are included in the reference.

According to NAB Rawalpindi, during investigation it established that the accused Ex-Executive Director Lok Virsa Islamabad Mazhar-ul-Islam by misusing his authority illegally extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with the accused Senator and Ex-Chief Chief Executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Robina Khalid and Chief Executive Director Dr. Tabinda Zafar.

The accused Senator Rubina Khalid, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr. Tabinda Zafar gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders / without any competition and also failed to deposit the 50% profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs30.13 million.

Reference was filed by Investigation Officer Afshan Basharat before the Judge Accountability Court Islamabad on 01.07.2019. As per detail, the evidence collected during the investigation has established that the accused persons committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9(a), (vi) and (xii) punishable u/s 10 of NAO, 1999.