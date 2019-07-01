UK for Pak territorial integrity, concerned at match violence

LONDON: British government has strongly condemned the violence during cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Leed’s Headingley stadium.

Footage has shown fans, carrying flags of Afghanistan, setting upon Pakistani fans before start of the match and acts of violence after Pakistan won match against Afghanistan. A group of fans has been seen throwing punches at fans, throwing chairs, attacking violently and damaging public property including attacking security guards. Speaking to The News, a spokesman of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said the British government was “concerned by reports of violence between fans at the Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket match this weekend”. The spokesman said that “any evidence of criminal behaviour should be passed to the police who will investigate as appropriate”.

When asked to comment about Pakistan’s protest over the flying of a plane on the cricket pitch carrying political slogans to target Pakistan by World Balochistan Organisation (WBO) and Balochistan Republican Party (BRP), the spokesman expressed concern and stressed that UK stood for Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

The spokesman said: “We are also aware of political protests at the match.

The UK government fully respects the territorial integrity of Pakistan. We are clear in our respect for the right to peaceful protest and free speech.”

A spokesman of the West Yorkshire Police confirmed to The News that four arrests have been made of hooligans involved in violence at the match. In a statement, the police said its continuing to investigate incidents of the day. The spokesman said: “At 11:55am on Saturday (29/6) police received reports of some trouble outside the ground linked to people trying to get in.

Officers attended to disperse the group without any issues and remained on patrol in the area. Four arrests were made over the course of the event.”

Pakistan has condemned violence against cricket fans. In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Sunday: “The flying of anti-Pakistan banners, unruly conduct of certain group of spectators toward Pakistan team players, and scuffles during the Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup cricket match are a matter of deep concern. Use of sports venues for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable.

We expect all relevant authorities, both sports and law enforcement, to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to account. The matter is also being taken up through diplomatic channels.”