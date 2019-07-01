Tax measures

Cement dealers close down businesses from today

By Jawwad Rizvi

LAHORE: All Pakistan Cement Dealers Association Monday decided to close down their businesses from today (Tuesday) across the country on the tax measures taken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through Finance Act 2019-20.

A meeting of the dealers was held here at Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional office which was attended by around 150 representatives of the sector across the country, including Multan, Peshawar, Kashmir, Faisalabad and other major cities. The meeting unanimously decided closing of the sale and purchase of cement from today (Tuesday) until the government withdraws the taxation measures taken through Finance Act.

Senior Vice-Chairman (central) of the Association Sheikh Abdul Majeed said that representatives across the country were on board to take this decision of closing down the businesses. Those who were unable to attend the meeting which was called on short notice endorsed the decision through telephone, he added.

Talking about the reasons of closing down the businesses, Sheikh said the tax system designed by the FBR for the dealers were non-implementable as compliance and maintaining the documents was impossible for them. Majority of almost 10,000 dealers working in Pakistan are low literate while maintaining the cost of the accountant to keep the records of all buyers could not be affordable. “We get almost Rs5 per bag commission from sale while FBR was asking Rs70 to 80 per bag in the name of turnover tax”, he said adding that they could not pay this amount of tax besides ensuring new compliance of the FBR taxation system.

Asif Saeed, another representative of the dealers, said the FBR’s new taxation system asking the dealers to keep the records of buyers, including Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number, mobile numbers and other details. But it could not be possible to get all these details from a buyer. Furthermore, we had asked the FBR chairman before the budget that deducts tax at source from them. Whatever, the tax FBR wants to get they will ready to give at source. He said they were only commission agents and sold around 100,000 to 110,000 tons cement daily in Pakistan.

An official of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said the industry have nothing to do with the dealers call of closing down the businesses. However, he admitted that it would hurt the industry as well as adversely impact the government tax collection. Before the Finance Act 2019-20, the government was collecting almost Rs170 taxes per bag which now increased to almost Rs220 to 225 per bag. Further, on average daily local cement consumption is almost 150,000 tons.

An industry official said that on average a cement factory maintains almost 30,000 tones cement stock on five days cycle basis in their godowns. If the dealers stop picking cement from the factories it will also compel the industry to stop production in a week or so time, he believed.