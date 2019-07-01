SHO, three others booked after escape of 3 robbers from police lock-up

OKARA: Sadar police on Monday booked its SHO Ijaz Dogar and three others after escape of three criminals from the police lock-up. Reportedly, Sadar police check-post officials arrested alleged robbers Riasat, Azhar, Rustam Ali, Maqsood Ahmad and Riaz from Okara-Faisalabad Road. Head constable Riaz was performing duty as Muharrar at the police check-post and a police constable was doing duty as a guard. In the meantime, Riasat asked the policemen to allow him to go to washroom. When the lock-up opened by the police, Riasat, Azhar Rustam pushed the cops and fled from the spot. Taking immediate action on the incident, the Sadar circle DSP got a case registered against SHO Ijaz, SI Hamid Rashid, head constable Riaz and constable Muhammad Javed in the Sadar police station. Meanwhile, Zafar Iqbal, an accused arrested in a murder attempt case by Basipur police, succeeded to flee from the police custody when he was being taken for court attendance. Taking action on the incident, the DPO suspended ASI Sardar Khan and three constables Tariq, Mubarak and Asif besides registering a case against them.