Man held in liquor case dies of police ‘torture’

JARANWALA: A man was allegedly tortured to death by City police. Reportedly, accused ASI Danish Jahangir arrested Muhammad Ansar from Cinema Chowk on the charge of under the influence on Sunday night. The police took the accused to the police station. On Monday night, Danish’s body was found lying with a wall of the police station. Later, relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration by placing the body on a road in front of the police station. They also burnt tyres and raised slogans against the police. In the meantime, the SSP Operations rushed to the spot and arrested the accused ASI and constable Muhammad Rafiq. The dead body of the deceased has been sent to the Allied Hospital for postmortem. On the other hand, the police claimed that the deceased was under the influence when he was arrested. He was shifted to the police station where he jumped from the roof and died on the spot.