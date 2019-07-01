Two labourers die during stone blasting

SARGODHA: Two labourers died during stone blasting in the precincts of Sillanwali police station on Monday. According to police, Mali Khan and Khurshid Ahmad of Azad Kashmir were working at stone crushing industry in Chak 126/SB when they fell onto the ground during blasting and died on the spot.

flood arrangements: Commissioner Sargodha division Zafar Iqbal directed the district administration of Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar to finalise foolproof flood arrangements in their respective areas. According to official sources, the Commissioner directed all departments concerned to join hands to cope with any flood situation. He also visited district Bhakkar and directed the officials to be vigilant round-the-clock and focus on monitoring the Bhakkar Super bank at the River Sindh.

Zafar Iqbal also reviewed flood arrangements of the departments concerned including Revenue, Rescue-1122, district and tehsil hospitals, Wapda and Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while all officials briefed him about the flood arrangements. He directed the officers of livestock department to ensure the vaccination of cattle before monsoon.

13 power pilferers caught: Fesco task force caught another thirteen people involved in electricity theft across the district. Fesco task force along with police raided Bhabhra village, tehsil Kot Momin, Chak 118/SB tehsil Silanwali, Buchha Kalan and others areas and caught 13 people for stealing electricity. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Woman shot dead for ‘honour’: A woman was shot dead over suspicions of illicit relations in the precincts of Wan Bhachran police station on Monday. According to police, Asad Hayat of Dera Badhowala, tehsil Wan Bhachran had suspected that his cousin (S) was having ties with a stranger. Asad allegedly shot at and killed her. On the report of the victim’s farther Abdul Malik, the police have registered a case against the accused.