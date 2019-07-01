35 perish as bus plunges into gorge in IHK

SRINAGAR: Thirty five people were killed Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Held Kashmir, police said. The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep narrow valley, senior police official MK Sinha said.

Twenty passengers died instantly and 10 others were critically injured, he added. Seven of those were in critical condition and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts of the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir owing to its rugged terrain with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards.

A separate crash Monday in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh killed three school students and their driver, the PTI reported.

Last week 11 students on their way to a picnic were killed when their bus fell into a gorge in Shopian district of Held Kashmir, officials said. Some 150,000 people die in road accidents on average each year in India according to official figures.