Punjab transfers 11 DIGs, 4 others

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of 15 officers including 11 DIGs Monday. According to the notification, DIG Investigation Punjab Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has been transferred and posted as Commandant Police Training College Lahore vice Mirza Faran Baig already transferred and posted as DIG VVIP Security Special Branch, and DIG (CTD) Humayun Bashir as RPO Sahiwal replacing Shariq Kamal, who has been posted as DIG Welfare. DIG Security Lahore Division Imran Ahmad has been transferred and posted as RPO DG Khan vice Sh Muhammad Umar already transferred and posted as DIG Special Protection Unit Punjab replacing Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, who has been directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. DIG Headquarters Afzaal Ahmad and Sargodha RPO Syed Khurram Ali have replaced each other. DIG Establishment-I Zubair Dareshak has been transferred and posted as City Police Officer (CPO) Multan vice Imran Mahmood already transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD. Meanwhile, Jamal Tariq has been posted as additional deputy commissioner finance Attock, Tanveer Yazdani as additional DC Revenue Muzaffargarh, Attaullah as additional DC finance Multan, and Wajid Ali Shah has been posted as director food Punjab vice Zafar Ali, who has been made OSD, while services of Rana Saleem Afzaal have been placed at the disposal of federal government.