LRCA U-16 Cricket gets under way

LAHORE: Three matches were decided on the opening day of LRCA Inter- Zonal Under-16 Tournament on Monday. In the first match Zone Whites beat North Zone Blues by 9 runs at LDA Ground Shahdra.

Scores: North Zone Whites 246/4 in 40 overs (Muzammal Shahid 103*, M Aswad 45, Ramish Liaqat 31*, Azlan Khan 2/32). North Zone Blues 237/7 in 40 overs (Mudassar Gohar 115*, M Aswad 3/44). Muzammal Shahid was named man of the match. In the second match West Zone Whites beat West Zone Blues by 4 runs at Model Town Greens Ground.

Scores: West Zone Whites 230/7 in 40 overs (Obaid Shahid 106, Aman Ali 47. Soban Malik 2/43). West Zone Blues 226/10 in 38.3 overs (Hunain Shah 46, Huzaifa Javed 42, Hamza Nawaz 33, Usman Irshaad 4/34, Ahsan Kaleem 2/48). Obaid Shahid emerged named man of the match. In third match East Zone Blues beat East Zone Whites by 74 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.

Scores: East Zone Blues 240/4 in 40 overs (Zuraiz Asif 117, Ali Hamza 52, Asjad Sarwar 2/36). East Zone Whites 166 in 33.4 overs (M Khizar 52, Rafay Rana 38, Munib Zafar 3/45, Nauman Akram 2/10, Ali Hussain 2/26). Ali Zuraiz Asif was declared man of the match.