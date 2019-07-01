close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

LRCA U-16 Cricket gets under way

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

LAHORE: Three matches were decided on the opening day of LRCA Inter- Zonal Under-16 Tournament on Monday. In the first match Zone Whites beat North Zone Blues by 9 runs at LDA Ground Shahdra.

Scores: North Zone Whites 246/4 in 40 overs (Muzammal Shahid 103*, M Aswad 45, Ramish Liaqat 31*, Azlan Khan 2/32). North Zone Blues 237/7 in 40 overs (Mudassar Gohar 115*, M Aswad 3/44). Muzammal Shahid was named man of the match. In the second match West Zone Whites beat West Zone Blues by 4 runs at Model Town Greens Ground.

Scores: West Zone Whites 230/7 in 40 overs (Obaid Shahid 106, Aman Ali 47. Soban Malik 2/43). West Zone Blues 226/10 in 38.3 overs (Hunain Shah 46, Huzaifa Javed 42, Hamza Nawaz 33, Usman Irshaad 4/34, Ahsan Kaleem 2/48). Obaid Shahid emerged named man of the match. In third match East Zone Blues beat East Zone Whites by 74 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.

Scores: East Zone Blues 240/4 in 40 overs (Zuraiz Asif 117, Ali Hamza 52, Asjad Sarwar 2/36). East Zone Whites 166 in 33.4 overs (M Khizar 52, Rafay Rana 38, Munib Zafar 3/45, Nauman Akram 2/10, Ali Hussain 2/26). Ali Zuraiz Asif was declared man of the match.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus