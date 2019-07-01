Olympic Day Archery begins today

LAHORE: Olympic Day Archery Championship is set to commence at Bhurban Stadium, Murree under the joint arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab Archery Association on July 2, 2019. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will be the chief guest at the colourful opening ceremony of the championship. All the arrangements have been completed and in this regard, all the administrative committees have also been constituted to hold the 2-day Olympic Day Archery Championship smoothly. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Monday said Sports Board Punjab is providing maximum opportunities to talented youngsters of the province to show their talent. “Archery is favourite game of both male and female players”. Sarwar said it’s our 4th sports event during the last one-month period. “Sports Board Punjab organized swimming championship in Gujrat, snooker and table tennis events at Lahore to engage youth in sports competitions,” he added. “Moreover, summer hockey camp for boys and girls will start at Gojra from July 3 and a swimming training camp will also begin at Lahore where expert coaches will impart top level training to potential youngsters”.