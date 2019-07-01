‘Neymar return would damage league image’

MADRID: La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he would rather Neymar does not return to La Liga if he cannot improve his behaviour. Neymar left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August 2017, but could make a surprise move back to Camp Nou this summer. “In my opinion if Neymar behaves better, he can be a great player,” Tebas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero late Sunday. “But I think behaviour and the values that we set as a competition are also very important. I prefer another type of player. Neymar has denied allegations he raped a woman in Paris and last month attempted to prove his innocence by making public what he claims is an exchange of messages between them.