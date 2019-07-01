Neelum Valley Cup for Hidden Prince

LAHORE: It was Hidden Prince which edged ahead of a field of eight runners to claim the Neelum Valley Cup here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday night.

In its upset stride, Hidden Prince left the favourite far behind and even the second place of this cup race too went to an unexpected performer Welcome Home. However, Sparking was one of the favourites to claim the third place. In the opening race, Lala Rukh started the day with a maiden run and win while Sports Model ignited the course to get to second place and Magic was spread at third position. In the second race, Mehmoor Princess which was expected for a fluke was the winner while Beach Beauty was second and favourite Lovely Puma was pushed to the third position. In the third race Best Teams as expected was the winner and so was Anmole One which came second and Good Action was unexpected third. In the fourth race, the winner was After Hero, which too was an upset and similarly the second place taken by Nice One too was a surprise while Bau Jee got third place.

In the fifth race first two of the three places were claimed by Wahab Choice and Lahori Sayeen which were out of the rug while the favourite Abbas Princess slipped to third place. In the sixth race result Candle was lit above all, which too was na upset while favourite Abdullah Princess was second and Banjo was surprise third. The seventh and final race was the Neelam Valley Cup and no one was expecting the Hidden Prince coming first with a Welcome Home winning the place and one of the favouirtes Sparking becoming third.