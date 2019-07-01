Walsh backs Mortaza to come good in must-wins

LONDON: Courtney Walsh, Bangladesh’s pace bowling coach, showed confidence in the team’s captain Mashrafe Mortaza who has been out of form in the ongoing world cup. He said he isn’t too concerned with Mortaza’s bowling even though the veteran seamer has been enduring a below-par run of form.

Mortaza, who has bowled 44 overs so far in this tournament, has picked up only one wicket in the six games. It has come at a cost of 279 runs, at an economy rate of 6.34. Mortaza came into the tournament after having suffered a hamstring injury that he sustained in the tri-nation series in Ireland. “Wickets are not the key thing and well he has not got enough wickets as we know,” said Walsh “He is playing well and bowling good. I am sure the wickets will come. I am not really concerned about having wickets. I am more concerned about keeping them tight and doing my job.”

Bangladesh have got two more group-phase games left in the tournament, against India and Pakistan. And with how the points table stands at the end of June, they will need to win both their games in order to have any hopes of qualifying for the semifinal. Even thereafter, they will have to hope for England to lose their last league match against New Zealand. Their next game is against India in Birmingham. Even as India lost their first match of the tournament in Edgbaston, they didn’t allow England to get the victory easy. Walsh looked little worried with how the Birmingham pitch will behave when they take on India on Tuesday and insisted that they are keeping everyone ready for the must-win game. “We are just trying to get everybody ready; saying anybody could bowl with the new ball,” said Walsh. “We have got three seamers playing now and Rubel Hossain played in one of the games before. So, any of those guys could bowl with the new ball because we’ve trying to get them ready for that.