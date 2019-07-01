Harper joins Getafe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Scottish forward Jack Harper joined La Liga club Getafe from Malaga on Monday, four years after leaving Real Madrid. Harper has agreed a five-year deal with Getafe, who finished fifth last season and narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League. The 23-year-old, who was born in Malaga to Scottish parents, spent six years with Real Madrid’s academy as a teenager. He occasionally trained with the Madrid first team before joining Brighton in 2015, where his opportunities were limited, in part due to injury.
