Tue Jul 02, 2019
AFP
July 2, 2019

Harper joins Getafe

Sports

AFP
July 2, 2019

MADRID: Scottish forward Jack Harper joined La Liga club Getafe from Malaga on Monday, four years after leaving Real Madrid. Harper has agreed a five-year deal with Getafe, who finished fifth last season and narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League. The 23-year-old, who was born in Malaga to Scottish parents, spent six years with Real Madrid’s academy as a teenager. He occasionally trained with the Madrid first team before joining Brighton in 2015, where his opportunities were limited, in part due to injury.

