EU summit suspended amid ‘frustration’ over jobs stalemate

BRUSSELS: Drained European Union leaders adjourned a marathon summit until Tuesday as they struggled to fill the bloc’s top jobs in the wake of May elections that have upset the EU’s balance of power.

The 28 EU leaders have been meeting in Brussels since Sunday in a bid to end an impasse over who will steer the bloc over the coming years through the looming challenges of Brexit and the rise of populist parties in Europe.

Despite more than 18 hours of talks, they still need to find a way to overcome opposition to a Franco-German compromise on who will become the new chief of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm.

“We are giving an image of Europe that is not serious,” French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists after the leaders adjourned until 11 am (0900 GMT) on Tuesday. With challenges from climate change to illiberal democracy, the EU must reform the way it takes decisions and avoid becoming “hostage” to small groups, Macron said.

Following Monday’s suspension, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters she still “hoped that with good will a compromise will be feasible”. The compromise Merkel and Macron forged on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday called for Dutch Social Democrat Frans Timmermans to head the commission, rather than his conservative rival German Manfred Weber.

Weber would instead be put forward for election as speaker of the European Parliament, where he leads the largest political bloc. A liberal candidate would succeed Donald Tusk as president of the European Council of national leaders.

But when Merkel put this to fellow centre-right leaders in the European People’s Party (EPP), several rebelled and the summit was thrown into crisis as heads of government shuttled between side meetings on Sunday evening and Monday.

The EPP is still the biggest bloc in the European Parliament, but it is no longer the dominant force it was before the May elections. The liberals, which include Macron supporters, are increasingly assertive over the choice of top jobs after they and the Greens made huge gains in those polls.

Even though the Social Democrat bloc also lost ground, Timmermans, the commission’s first and current vice president, emerged as a compromise candidate to head the powerful executive.

Under a new plan, Timmermans would run the commission and the EPP’s Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian who is currently the CEO of the World Bank, would become European Council president, several European sources told AFP.