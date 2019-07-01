close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
July 2, 2019

Attack on Mali Fulani village kills 23

BAMAKO: At least 23 people are dead and 300 missing after an attack on Sunday on a village of Fulani herders in central Mali where communal violence has surged in recent months, a local mayor said. Two other Fulani communities were targeted on Sunday evening, amid a string of deadly assaults between herders and ethnic Dogon farmers who have long fought over land and resources but whose rivalry has been stoked this year by the growing presence of armed Islamist groups. After raiding the village of Saran, the attackers went on to another village called Bidi, but people had already fled, said Harouna Sankare, mayor of nearby Ouenkoro, who blamed the attack on Dogon hunters. “Since they didn’t find anybody (in Bidi), they burned the village and the houses and attacked the cattle,” he said.

