Two planes overshoot runways in India

NEW DELHI: Two incidents of dangerous landings by commercial planes carrying more than 200 passengers were being investigated, Indian officials said Monday. A state-owned Air India Express flight skidded off the runway and ended up in a muddy grass patch in the southern city of Mangalore late on Sunday. The flight, carrying 183 passengers from Dubai, remained stuck in the mud for hours before being removed using recovery vehicles. No one onboard the plane was injured, an official said. “An inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the skidding incident,” K. Shyam Sundar, Air India Express chief operating officer, told AFP. Mangalore airport was the site of a deadly accident in 2010 when an Air India flight from Dubai crashed during landing, killing 158 people. Eight passengers survived the crash that authorities blamed on the pilots overshooting the runway.