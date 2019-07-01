Police chief faces crimes against humanity charge over Sri Lanka attacks

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s police chief and a top defence official should be tried for “grave crimes against humanity” over their failure to prevent Easter bombings that killed 258, the state prosecutor said Monday. Dappula de Livera said Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando failed to heed advance warnings of the April 21 suicide bombings of a local jihadi group.

“The two officials should be brought before a magistrate for their criminal negligence to prevent the April 21 attacks,” de Livera said in a letter to the acting police chief. “Their negligence amounts to what is known under international law to be grave crimes against humanity.” De Livera ordered acting police chief Chandana Wickramaratne to record statements from both suspects and produce them before a magistrate without delay.

The attorney general said a presidential commission of inquiry had found “major lapses” by Fernando, who has since resigned from his position which was directly under President Maithripala Sirisena.