Ferrari decide not to appeal as Red Bull rejoice

SPIELBERG, Austria: Ferrari decided not to appeal the decision to uphold Max Verstappen as winner of Sunday’s spectacular Austrian Grand Prix in the best interests of Formula One, said team boss Mattia Binotto.

The Italian explained that Ferrari believed the decision to confirm Red Bull’s victory, after examination of Verstappen’s wheel-banging passing move on Charles Leclerc, was wrong, but they respected the stewards’ decision.

The stewards said it was “a racing incident” and did not merit any further action. The ruling brought Verstappen his and Red Bull’s first win of the season and in 11 races, ending Mercedes’ record run of season-opening victories.

“We still believe this is a wrong decision, that’s our own opinion,” said Binotto. “We believe that Charles left the entire space, he had no fault, a collision has happened and he has been pushed and forced off the track. We believe these are clear rules, which we may appreciate or not—and these are exactly the same rules which have been applied in past races.”

He added: “Having said that, we respect fully the decision of the stewards. They are the judge and we need to respect that and more than that I think that as a Ferrari fan, I think it’s time for F1 to turn the page and to look ahead.”

Ferrari’s decision came just a week after the French Grand Prix where their bid to overturn another decision — against a five-second penalty that deprived Sebastian Vettel of victory in Canada — had failed at a stewards’ hearing. The Italian team’s disappointment was Red Bull’s joy as they celebrated into the night, team chief Christian Horner declaring that Verstappen had clearly out-braked Leclerc.