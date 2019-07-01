Towards stronger ties

Building strong ties with the Muslim World has been the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, particularly countries in the Middle East and Gulf region.

Qatar is one of those countries where Pakistani professionals, skilled and semi-skilled labour force of 50,000 individuals have played a significant role in building its economic edifice. Pakistan has always placed special focus on cooperation with Qatar in the economic, political and defence domains.

Over the years, Pakistan has attached importance to its relations due to its significant geographical location and its political importance in the political dynamics of the Gulf region. The strong bonds between the two countries are also underwritten by religious affinity and the identical geo-strategic challenges that they are facing in their own areas of influence.

Bilateral trade between the two countries multiplied manifold due to a game-changing LNG deal worth $16 billion for the next 15 years. Qatar is the third-largest producer of oil and gas in the world with the highest per capita income which also owes to the small size of the population of 2.6 million.

Pakistan and Qatar, apart from expanding bilateral economic and defence ties have also been playing a dynamic role in the peace and security process in Afghanistan. While Pakistan has been instrumental to facilitating dialogue between the US and Taliban as well as nudging intra-Afghan dialogue as is evident from the recently held two-day conference in Pakistan, Qatar has provided a neutral territory to all the stakeholders for tpeace talks which is indeed a very tough undertaking due to the complexity of the situation. It has allowed the Taliban to establish their international office in Doha. The Taliban consider Qatar as a neutral venue from where they can make progress peace to Afghanistan and pave the way for the exit of the US from the war-torn country. Qatar has also played an important role in resolving the regional conflicts.

The strength and warmth in the relations between the two countries can be gauged from the fact that in the backdrop of the economic meltdown in Pakistan and the inability of Saudi companies to provide jobs to Pakistanis due to their own downward economic trend, it was Qatar which made an offer of one hundred thousand jobs to Pakistani workers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also included Qatar in the list of countries from which he sought assistance in February to tide over the impending financial crisis. The offer for the jobs made earlier was confirmed during the PM’s visit to Qatar. Sources believe that the figure could go up to 15,000. During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit, talks focused on promoting relations in the sectors of energy, food security, military to military ties and issues of bilateral and

multilateral importance besides regional security.

His visit was preceded by sojourns to Qatar by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The COAS met the prime minister of Qatar as well as the emir of the state, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani who appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in promoting regional stability including Afghanistan besides thanking for the assistance rendered in building Qatari defence forces. Matters relating to enhancing bilateral security cooperation also came under discussion. Qatar also sought Pakistan’s help in the security arrangements during the FIFA World Cup it is going to host as well as to assist in overcoming the food security problem.

The emir of Qatar also paid a two-day visit to Islamabad last week on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both sides have agreed to expand collaboration in the fields of agriculture and food, enhance cooperation in the energy sector including LNG and LPG fields and exploration and production of oil and gas. An agreement was also reached to promote Qatar’s investments in energy, tourism and hospitality industries and increasing the number of Pakistani workers employed in Qatar. The emir of Qatar reportedly has also announced $3 billion as deposits and direct investment in Pakistan following his visit to Pakistan; this has raised total Qatar investment in Pakistan to $9 billion. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the announced funding was an endorsement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration by Qatar. The exchange of high-level visits between the two countries not only indicates the new direction given to relations between the two countries but also unravels the significance that the two countries attach to each other.

In the wake of deteriorating relations between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, Pakistan has rightly adopted a neutral posture and is trying to maintain a balance in the Gulf’s regional political dynamics; this gives it the leverage to play the role of a mediator at an opportune moment to end the estrangement between them. Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia have shown an understanding of the position taken by Pakistan.

Qatar has not only helped Pakistan in times of crisis but has also shown willingness to further expand economic, political and defence ties. Their cooperation and role in resolving the Afghan conflict will also have a far-reaching impact on the security situation of the whole region as well its economic wellbeing, provided they are successful. Both countries have high stakes in regional security and economic advancement which lends strength and permanence to the already strong bonds between the two.

The writer is a freelance contributor. Email: [email protected]