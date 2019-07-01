Blow to peace

The massive terrorist attack which shook Kabul on Monday delivers a severe blow to ongoing peace efforts, with a US team set to meet Taliban representatives for the second day in Doha on Tuesday. The attack, which was sophisticated and involved a car bombing followed by an armed entry into the building reported to belong to the Defence Ministry, has according to initial accounts wounded at least 100 people – including those of children and security personnel. The details are still to emerge at the time of writing this editorial – as a current battle rages between the militants and security guards. The Taliban have quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The action places some questions over the peace talks underway between the US and the Taliban, with Pakistan acting as an active facilitator. As analysts have repeatedly pointed out, the Taliban must demonstrate an interest in marinating peace and shunning violence if there is to be any hope of the dialogue succeeding. The attack in Kabul suggests this may not be the case. Despite efforts from various stakeholders, the Taliban have refused to recognise the government of President Ashraf Ghani or engage in direct negotiations with it. There have been many attempts to smooth out these complications, but at this moment, as clouds of smoke billow above central Kabul, it does not seem the chances of peace are as promising as had been hoped until a few weeks ago with the US representative for Afghanistan and President Ghani both visiting Pakistan in quick succession. Pakistan had assured Ghani it was eager to do everything possible to restore stability in Afghanistan.

For now such stability seems elusive. The talks, in which Russia has also played a role, were intended to end the bloodshed Afghanistan has known for decades. But a negotiated settlement will not be easy. Without a truce, peace will be difficult. Yet a failure to bring about peace will hurt the people of Afghanistan most of all. The country has suffered tens of thousands of casualties as a result of war. The region, and especially Pakistan, has suffered as well. A solution has become essential. But there are obviously huge obstacles in the way of obtaining it. All those with influence in Taliban ranks must use this to persuade the group there is no option but to return to peace. Without this there can only be further destruction and perhaps a situation which will make it impossible for Afghanistan to recover any time in the near future.