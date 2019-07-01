Momentum activists in bid to unseat Boris Johnson

LONDON: Momentum is vowing to flood Boris Johnson’s west London constituency with hundreds of activists in a bid to unseat the Tory leadership front runner at the next general election.

The left wing grassroots group, which helped propel Jeremy Corbyn to the Labour leadership, is planning a “mass canvassing event” in Uxbridge and South Ruislip ahead of the announcement on July 23 of the Conservative leadership race.

It says it will follow up with further “unseat” events over the next year, as well as a social media operation targeting swing voters in the constituency. The move reflects a belief that Johnson — who saw his majority cut by more than half at the 2017 general election to 5,034 — could be vulnerable the next time the country goes to the polls.

If they are successful — and Johnson wins the Tory leadership contest — he could become the first British prime minister to lose his seat while in office. The group pointed to its efforts in the recent Peterborough by election when Labour held off a strong challenge from the Brexit Party as an example of what can be achieved.

“At the Peterborough by-election last month, Labour unexpectedly beat the Brexit Party after Momentum mobilised more than 1,000 activists to knock on doors and make phone calls,” said Becky Boumelha of Momentum’s national co-ordinating group.

“Now we’re launching a campaign to make sure Johnson goes down in history as the first sitting prime minister to lose his seat. At the last election we slashed his majority in half, and now even Tories admit his seat is vulnerable to a surge in young voters at the next election.”

Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate Ali Milani said: “Ever since Boris Johnson was parachuted into Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he’s neglected his constituents and concerned himself only with his own career.”