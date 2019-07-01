Charles marks 50 years since investiture as Prince of Wales

LONDON: The Prince of Wales has been praised for his “extraordinary” dedication, support and love of the Welsh people as he celebrates the 50th anniversary of his investiture.

Heir to the throne Charles, who was invested as Prince of Wales by the Queen on July 1 1969, cut a cake in celebration of his historic day after sipping a cup of tea from a china cup bearing the emblem of the Welsh red dragon.

He visited a Prince’s Trust call centre in Nantgarw near the Welsh capital Cardiff on Monday, meeting workers at the charity’s helpline and young people who have benefited from its advice. The prince stood with his hands behind his back and listened as Philip Jones, director of the Prince’s Trust Cymru, paid tribute to his commitment to Wales and spoke about the investiture in 1969.

“It was an important day then and it’s an important day for us because since then your dedication, support and love of the Welsh people has been extraordinary - not least through the work of your trust, the Prince’s Trust here in Wales,” Jones said. “During that time many thousands of young people have been helped into employment, to learn the life skills to get on in life, or indeed to set up their own business.”

The prince began a week in Wales — during which he will carry out more than a dozen engagements throughout the country — with a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards (The Welsh Cavalry), which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

At the Prince’s Trust helpline run at Connect Assist, Charles was presented with a celebratory cake by Sian Hartstill, senior head of operations at the trust in Wales, who told him it marked his visit and his “momentous occasion”.

The prince took the large knife, wrapping his fist around it and plunging it into the middle of square sponge cake that was covered in white icing and decorated with a Prince’s Trust emblem. “The excitement is to get it out, it suddenly comes popping up in your face,” the prince joked as he lifted a piece on to the top of cake.

Charles was made the Prince of Wales by the Queen when he was just nine, on July 26, 1958. He was formally invested with the title by his mother amid great pomp and ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in north Wales at the age of 20.