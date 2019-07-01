Pakistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on Monday that resulted in a number of causalities.
“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” a Foreign Office statement said.
The Foreign Office on behalf of the government expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.
“Such attacks are detrimental to the cause of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement added.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on Monday that resulted in a number of causalities.
“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” a Foreign Office statement said.
The Foreign Office on behalf of the government expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.
“Such attacks are detrimental to the cause of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement added.