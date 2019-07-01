close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 2, 2019

Pakistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

Top Story

A
APP
July 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on Monday that resulted in a number of causalities.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” a Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office on behalf of the government expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

“Such attacks are detrimental to the cause of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus