Pakistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on Monday that resulted in a number of causalities.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” a Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office on behalf of the government expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

“Such attacks are detrimental to the cause of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement added.