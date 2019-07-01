UN tells Iran to stick to nuclear deal after breaching cap

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Iran to stick to its commitments under the nuclear deal and address differences through a dispute mechanism, his spokesman said.

Iran earlier said it had exceeded a limit established under the deal on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium. “It is essential that this issue, like other issues related to the implementation of the plan, be addressed through the mechanisms established in the JCPOA,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The JCPOA is the formal name of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear deal is known.

Guterres encourages Iran “to continue implementing all its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” said Dujarric. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier said Iran had crossed the 300 kilogram limit imposed under the nuclear deal. Tehran has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal by announcing that it would no longer abide by some of its commitments.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal last year and reimposed biting sanctions on Iran’s crucial oil exports and financial transactions as well as other sectors.

Tehran, which has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal, on May 8 announced it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles. It also threatened to go further and abandon more nuclear commitments unless the remaining partners—Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia—helped it to circumvent sanctions, especially to sell its oil.

In his comments published on Monday, Zarif said Iran had set out its intentions “very clearly” in May. The International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday confirmed Iran had exceeded the limit that the deal had imposed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium (LEU). The IAEA “verified on July 1 that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300 kilogrammes”, a spokesperson said.

The EU said on Friday after a crisis meeting aimed at salvaging the deal that a special payment mechanism set up to help Iran skirt the sanctions, known as INSTEX, was finally “operational” and that the first transactions were being processed. But “the Europeans’ efforts were not enough, therefore Iran will go ahead with its announced measures,” Zarif said.

INSTEX, which “is just the beginning” of their commitments, has not yet been fully implemented, he added.

The 2015 deal saw Iran commit never to acquire an atomic bomb, to accept drastic limits on its nuclear programme and submit to IAEA inspections in exchange for a partial lifting of crippling international sanctions. But US President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018 — and subsequent sanctions—have deprived Iran of the economic benefits it expected and plunged it into recession.