31 killed in held Kashmir accident

HELD SRINAGAR: At least 31 people were killed and 15 others were injured on Monday after a bus carrying them skidded off the mountainous road and fell into a deep gorge in Indian occupied Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place near Keshwan village in Kishtwar district, about 210km south of Srinagar city. “In a tragic road accident here today, a mini-bus skidded off hilly road and fell into gorge, killing 31 and injuring 15 others,” Angrez Singh Rana, the deputy commissioner of Kishtwar, told a foreign news agency. Condition of some of the injured was critical, and the death toll was likely to increase, he added.

Last week, 11 people, including nine young female students, were killed and eight others were injured after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the mountainous road and fell into a deep gorge in the region’s Shopian district.