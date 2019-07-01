Workshop

PESHAWAR: The USAID conducted a workshop for the institutional strengthening of the health sector reforms unit. The workshop was conducted by Dr Zahida Sarwar and Dr Habib Hussain. It was attended by the officials of Health Department. Dr Tahir Khilji, additional DG Health, DG PHSA Dr Jahanzaib Afridi , CEO Healthcare Commission Aazar Sardar and CPO Sher Gul were present as well.