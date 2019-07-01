close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
Bureau report
July 2, 2019

Session on mining technology

Peshawar

Bureau report
July 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Stone Development Company (Pasdec) organised an interactive session in collaboration with Mines & Minerals Development Department and the State Bank of Pakistan on use and benefits of the latest mining technology at Buner district. The event was titled “Awareness Session on Use and Benefits of Mechanised Mining”. Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh, chief executive officer Pasdec, said that Pakistan is blessed with abundance of mineral wealth including marble and granite. However, despite being one of the largest range of stone reserves, Pakistan’s stone industry hasn’t been able to recognise its true economic potential yet. He believed that modern methods in mining can save wastage of natural resources, enhance national exports and ensure poverty-alleviation, prosperity and socioeconomic development in the underdeveloped areas of the country.

