Tue Jul 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Boy drowns

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

HARIPUR: A minor boy drowned in Daur River on Monday, police and eyewitnesses said. Several boys from the neighbouring village were swimming in the river when one of them, identified as Shehzad Rehan (10) drowned in a deep ditch dug for stone excavation near Dheri bridge. Local divers recovered the body and shifted it to Trauma Centre.

