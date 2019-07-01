Boy drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A minor boy drowned in Daur River on Monday, police and eyewitnesses said. Several boys from the neighbouring village were swimming in the river when one of them, identified as Shehzad Rehan (10) drowned in a deep ditch dug for stone excavation near Dheri bridge. Local divers recovered the body and shifted it to Trauma Centre.
