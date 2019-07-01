close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
July 2, 2019

Girl commits suicide

Peshawar

July 2, 2019

HARIPUR: A teenaged girl allegedly committed suicide in a far-off village in the jurisdiction of Beer Police Station, police and family sources said.

Police quoted family sources as saying that Erum Bibi, 14, had an altercation with her mother over some family matter Sunday night.

The girl went to her room where she consumed a poisonous substance and collapsed.

She was taken to hospital but doctors pronounced her dead. The police started an investigation into the case.

