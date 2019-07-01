15 arrested for illegal tax collection

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday arrested 15 people for collecting illegal taxes from vehicles on the Ring Road and Jamrud Road. The administration had constituted a team that inspected different parts of the city and held 15 people while collecting taxes illegally from vehicles on the Ring Road and Jamrud Road. The police arrested 15 people and lodged cases against them. The people were asked to approach the district administration if anyone collected illegal taxes from them anywhere in Peshawar.