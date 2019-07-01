close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
July 2, 2019

10 injured

Peshawar

 
July 2, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: At least 10 persons, including children and women, were injured when the vehicle of a wedding procession turned turtle near the Sattara Mills checkpoint here on Monday. The vehicle was carrying wedding procession, which turned turtle due to allegedly high speed. The local people and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the District Headquarter Hospital in Landikotal. All the injured belong to Nekikhel area of Landikotal. —Correspondent

