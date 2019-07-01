close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 2, 2019

ANP condemns Kabul blasts

Peshawar

July 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) president, Asfandyar Wali Khan, has condemned Monday’s bomb blasts in Kabul. He said that carrying out terrorist activities in Kabul at a time when Taliban were engaged with the US in talks in Qatar was a clear message to the world. “The world must realise who are making the mistakes,” he said.

