ANP condemns Kabul blasts

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) president, Asfandyar Wali Khan, has condemned Monday’s bomb blasts in Kabul. He said that carrying out terrorist activities in Kabul at a time when Taliban were engaged with the US in talks in Qatar was a clear message to the world. “The world must realise who are making the mistakes,” he said.
