close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Profiteers warned

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

DIR: Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan Monday warned traders to avoid profiteering and provide daily use items to the masses on fixed rates. This he said in a surprise visit to the main bazaar in Dir. Other officials accompanied him. The official checked prices and weight of the vegetables, bread, milk, gas, and other items. He also seized illegal polythene shopping bags.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus