Profiteers warned

DIR: Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan Monday warned traders to avoid profiteering and provide daily use items to the masses on fixed rates. This he said in a surprise visit to the main bazaar in Dir. Other officials accompanied him. The official checked prices and weight of the vegetables, bread, milk, gas, and other items. He also seized illegal polythene shopping bags.
